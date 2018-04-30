County Championship: Northamptonshire-Durham suffers total washout

Wantage Road last suffered a complete abandonment against Leicestershire in May 1981

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day four): Match abandoned without a ball being bowled Northamptonshire 5 pts, Durham 5 pts Scorecard

Northamptonshire suffered their first total abandonment of four-day County Championship fixture as the visit of Durham ended in a draw without a ball being bowled.

Umpires Nick Cook and Graham Lloyd had no option but to call the game off, as expected, an hour and half before the scheduled start of play on day four.

Wantage Road last suffered a complete wash-out in May 1981.

But that was back in the days of three-day Championship matches.

It is the fourth time Durham have not had any play in a Championship game, the last time against Surrey at The Oval in April 2012.

Prior to that, they also lost home games against Hampshire in July 1997 and Nottinghamshire in August 2008.

Both sides remain without a win this season, Northants having lost their first two matches, while Durham were defeated by Kent in their previous game.