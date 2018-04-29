County Championship: Tom Bailey keeps Lancashire on top against Surrey

Tom Bailey's previous career-best score in first-class cricket was 58

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day three): Lancashire 439-9 dec: Clark 78, Mennie 68*; Virdi 4-80, Dernbach 3-93 Surrey 231-9: Borthwick 79; Bailey 4-54, Onions 3-45 Lancashire (4pts) lead Surrey (2pts) by 208 runs Scorecard

Tom Bailey led Lancashire with the bat and ball as the hosts maintained their hopes of beating Surrey.

After resuming on 352-8, Lancashire declared on 439-9 when Bailey was caught for a career-best 66 off the bowling of Amar Singh Virdi (4-80).

England opener Mark Stoneman (0) was bowled by Graham Onions, before Scott Borthwick (79) helped Surrey recover.

But Bailey struck four times as the visitors closed on 231-9, still needing 59 runs to avoid the follow-on.

A draw would be almost inevitable should Surrey somehow be able to stave off being forced to bat again, but with last man Virdi having a top score of just eight in first-class cricket, their chances are slim.

Another strong day for Lancashire was marred by an injury to wicketkeeper Alex Davies, who was unable to continue after hurting his finger taking a delivery after tea.

Dane Vilas took Davies' place behind the stumps, taking his first catch when Dean Elgar got a thin edge to a Bailey delivery.

Bailey was the pick of the bowlers, with Onions also chipping in with three wickets, taking his tally to nine from three Championship games since joining the Red Rose from Durham.

Surrey head coach Michael Di Venuto told BBC Radio London:

"It started this morning with the ball, we didn't respond from our poor session last night.

"I thought Lancashire were very good with the ball, they were very disciplined, bowled well as a unit, and we failed to respond to that pressure.

"There are certainly no gremlins in the wicket, it's a good surface, we just haven't responded to their pressure."