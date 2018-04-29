County Championship: Derbyshire fight back after positive Leicestershire start
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day three):
|Leicestershire 267-5: Horton 66, Ackermann 65; Reece 3-58
|Derbyshire: Yet to bat
|Leicestershire 2 pts, Derbyshire 1 pt
|Scorecard
Luis Reece led a Derbyshire fightback with the ball after Leicestershire's batsmen made a positive start to their rain-disrupted Championship game.
After no play on the first two days at Grace Road, the teams finally made it out to the middle at 13:45 BST.
Paul Horton (66) and Michael Carberry put on 94 for the first wicket and Colin Ackermann weighed in with 65.
Reece took 3-58 as the home side fell from 179-2 to 219-5, but Ned Eckersley (40*) saw them to 267-5 at stumps.
Leicestershire skipper Carberry (45) earlier hit three successive fours and a six in a single over from Ravi Rampaul, and Horton cruised to a 69-ball fifty, before Derbyshire's support bowlers, led by Reece's left-arm medium-pace finally checked their progress.
A draw, though, is seemingly inevitable, with the two sides left to chase bonus points on the final day.