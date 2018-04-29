County Championship: Game between Sussex and Gloucestershire evenly poised

Harry Finch's composed 48 for Sussex helped them build a handy lead

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day three): Sussex 145 & 204: Finch 48; Worrall 4-45 Gloucestershire 183 & 108-6: Howell 45; Van Zyl 3-16 Gloucestershire (3 pts) require another 59 runs to beat Sussex (3 pts) Scorecard

Gloucestershire require another 59 runs for victory on the final day against Sussex, with four wickets left, after an absorbing third day's play at Hove.

Sussex set a target of 167 after they were bowled out for 204, with Australia paceman Daniel Worrall taking 4-45.

Harry Finch's 48 off 118 balls was the mainstay of the Sussex second innings.

Gloucestershire looked well placed in the chase at 69-1, but medium-pacer Stiaan van Zyl's three quick wickets saw the visitors close on 108-6.

Ryan Higgins (18 not out) and Kieran Noema-Barnett (six not out) saw out a challenging final few overs in fading light.

The weather may have the final say on Monday though, with heavy rain forecast for Hove all day.