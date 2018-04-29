County Championship: No play on Sunday between Northants and Durham

Northants rain
The covers have remained on at the County Ground in Northampton
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day three):
No play possible on first three days
Scorecard

No play was possible for a third straight day between Northamptonshire and Durham in Division Two of the County Championship because of rain.

Following abandonments on Friday and Saturday, umpires Nick Cook and Graham Lloyd called off day three before Sunday's 11:00 BST start time.

With heavy rain forecast in Northampton on Monday, a total washout is likely.

Northants lost their first two matches of the season, while Durham were defeated by Kent in their only game.

