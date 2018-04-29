County Championship: Only 28 overs bowled on day three at Hampshire

Essex seamer Jamie Porter has taken 10 wickets at an average of 14.70 this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three): Hampshire 241-4: Adams 87, Amla 52; Siddle 2-48 Essex: Yet to bat Hampshire 1 pt, Essex 1 pt Scorecard

Hampshire and Essex were frustrated by the weather once again, with only 28 overs possible on day three of their County Championship game.

The hosts are yet to complete their first innings, reaching 241-4 at the Ageas Bowl before bad light ended play.

Jimmy Adams (87) and South Africa's Hashim Amla (52) took Hampshire from their overnight 154-2 to 227-2.

But both fell after an initial two-hour delay for bad light, before it closed in once again at 15:15 BST.

Australia paceman Peter Siddle accounted for Amla, caught behind, and Jamie Porter removed Adams lbw shortly after.

Only 88 overs have been bowled in the match so far after long delays for rain and poor light during all three days.

With heavy rain forecast in Southampton on Monday, England and Essex opener Alastair Cook is unlikely to get a bat in his first domestic match of the season.