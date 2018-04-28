County Championship: Hampshire progress against Essex stalled by bad light

James Vince averages 34.6 in five first-class innings so far for Hampshire this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two): Hampshire 154-2: Adams 57*, Vince 47 Essex: Yet to bat Scorecard

Hampshire progressed steadily against Essex before bad light brought an early close to proceedings at the Ageas Bowl.

After Joe Weatherley (29) edged Peter Siddle into the slip cordon, Jimmy Adams (57 not out) and James Vince (47) put on a patient 80-run partnership.

Vince was caught behind off Simon Harmer shy of a half-century before the gloom saw an early finish at 14:40 BST.

Just 60 overs have been possible in the first two days after rain curtailed the opening day of the Division One match.

The hosts began on 41-0 and, after seeing off some probing bowling from the defending champions, Weatherley was caught at third slip by Nick Browne off the bowling of Australia international Siddle.

That brought Vince to the crease and, in front of new England selector Ed Smith, the 27-year-old curbed his naturally aggressive style to blunt the Essex bowling alongside Adams for 30.4 overs.

But having reached 47 from 103 balls the England man tried to cut off-spinner Harmer away to the boundary and edged into James Foster's gloves.

Umpires Neil Bainton and Paul Baldwin then took Essex, Adams and Hashim Amla (8 not out) off the field, and conditions did not improve enough for a restart.