County Championship: Northamptonshire v Durham washed out for second day

The covers have remained on at the County Ground in Northampton for two days

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day two): No play possible on day one and day two Scorecard

Play was abandoned without a ball being bowled for the second day running of Northants' Division Two match against Durham because of persistent rain.

After the entire opening day was lost to poor weather, a decision was made to call off day two at 09:30 BST on Saturday.

Rain badly disrupted Friday's County Championship schedule, with five matches abandoned without any play.

Both Northants and Durham are without a win so far this season.