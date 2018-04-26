BBC Sport - Morgan 'not terribly disappointed' by London Stadium World Cup omission

Morgan unfazed by London Stadium omission

  Cricket

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan says news that the 60,000-seater London Stadium will not host any matches at the 2019 ICC World Cup "is not terribly disappointing".

"We haven't played there before, an element of unpredictability might have crept in with no previous record at the ground," he said.

The 10-team tournament, the schedule for which was announced on Thursday, runs from 30 May to 14 July 2019.

READ MORE: London Stadium not one of 11 tournament venues

