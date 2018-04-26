County Championship: England batsman Malan to face Glamorgan

Dawid Malan
Malan made his international test debut for England against South Africa in July 2017
Specsavers County Championship, Division Two
Venue: Lord's Date: Friday 27 April Time: 1100 BST
Coverage: Live commentary and text score updates on BBC Sport online and BBC Sport app; updates BBC Radio London, BBC Radio Wales

England batsman Dawid Malan returns to lead Middlesex in their Championship match against Glamorgan at Lord's.

But ex-Glamorgan seamer James Harris (side strain) is sidelined along with England paceman Toby Roland-Jones, out for the season with a stress fracture of the back.

Glamorgan are likely to bring Timm van der Gugten into their eleven, and could field an all-seam attack.

Ruaidhri Smith is added to the squad which beat Gloucestershire.

Middlesex (from): Robson, Holden, Malan (capt), Eskinazi, Cartwright, Stirling, Simpson (wk), Franklin, Scott, Rayner, Barber, Helm, Murtagh.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Murphy, Marsh, Carlson, Donald, Cooke (wk), Lloyd, Salter, de Lange, Smith, van der Gugten, Carey, Hogan (capt).

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired