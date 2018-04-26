2019 World Cup: Cardiff host four tournament matches

Cardiff hosted its first Test match in July 2009 when England faced Australia

England will play one 2019 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Cardiff next year.

It is one of four games in Wales for next year's tournament with Bangladesh and Afghanistan and Sri Lanka all playing twice.

On June 1, New Zealand will play Sri Lanka, who will also feature against Afghanistan three days later.

England play Bangladesh on 8 June and South Africa play Afghanistan on 15 June.

The World Cup runs from 30 May to July 14.