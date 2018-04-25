IPL: Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore as MS Dhoni hits unbeaten 70

MS Dhoni hit 70 from just 34 balls

Indian Premier League, Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore 205-8 (20 overs): De Villiers 68, De Kock 53 Chennai Super Kings 207-5 (19.4 overs): Rayudu 82, Dhoni 70* Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets Scorecard

Former India captain MS Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 70 as Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in a match which featured an Indian Premier League record 33 sixes.

Virat Kohli's RCB side posted 205-8 from their 20 overs, thanks mainly to AB de Villiers' 68 from 30 balls, which included eight sixes and two fours.

However, CSK chased down the stiff target with two balls to spare.

Ambati Rayudu's 82 from 53 balls set up the chase before Dhoni's late hitting.

Dhoni smashed 70 from 34 in an innings which included seven sixes.

Needing 15 runs from the final over, Dwayne Bravo hit four, struck a six and took a single from the first three balls to give Dhoni the strike.

The skipper needed just one delivery to finish the match in style with a six over mid-wicket to take his side to the top of the standings with five wins out of six.

RCB, despite having an array of big-hitting batsmen, are sixth in the eight-team tournament.