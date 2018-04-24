BBC Sport - Alastair Cook: England entitled to drop me if I don't score runs

England entitled to drop me if I don't score runs - Cook

England's leading Test runscorer Alastair Cook wants to carry on playing for his country, but admits the selectors are "entitled" to drop him if he does not continue to score runs.

Cook has played 154 Tests, scored 12,028 runs, made 32 centuries - all England records - while he captained the side in 59 Tests between 2010 and 2016.

