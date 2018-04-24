BBC Sport - Alastair Cook: England entitled to drop me if I don't score runs
England entitled to drop me if I don't score runs - Cook
- From the section Cricket
England's leading Test runscorer Alastair Cook wants to carry on playing for his country, but admits the selectors are "entitled" to drop him if he does not continue to score runs.
Cook has played 154 Tests, scored 12,028 runs, made 32 centuries - all England records - while he captained the side in 59 Tests between 2010 and 2016.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired