County Championship: Philip Salt gives Sussex a flying start against Gloucestershire

Philip Salt's half-century was his second in 15 first-class innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day one): Sussex 86-0: Salt 54*, Wells 25* Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Scorecard

Philip Salt struck a swift half-century before rain curtailed Sussex's opening day against Gloucestershire in County Championship Division Two at Hove.

Salt scored 54 from just 60 balls, with nine fours and a six, alongside Luke Wells (25 not out) as the hosts reached 86-0 having been put in to bat.

But, with rain affecting many matches, just 21 overs were possible before play was finally abandoned at 16:10 BST.

Sussex are looking for a win after starting the season with two draws.

They included left-arm spinner Danny Briggs for his first Championship game of the summer, while Gloucestershire named the same XI which lost to Glamorgan last week.