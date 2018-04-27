County Championship: Day one abandoned between Northamptonshire and Durham

The County Ground
Northamptonshire have five points from two matches so far this season
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day one):
Northants: Yet to bat
Durham: Yet to bat
Day one's play abandoned
Scorecard

Day one of the Division Two match between Northamptonshire and Durham was abandoned shortly before 10:30 BST amid torrential rain and windy conditions.

The wet and blustery weather dominated on Friday morning at the County Ground and, with showers forecast for the rest of the day, the umpires ruled out play.

Both sides are bidding for their first win of the 2018 season.

Northants have lost twice in two games so far, while Durham have only played once, losing to Kent by nine wickets.

