County Championship: Leicestershire v Derbyshire called off for second straight day

No play has been possible on the opening two days at Grace Road

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day two): No play possible on day one and day two Scorecard

The second successive day of Leicestershire's County Championship game against Derbyshire was called off without a ball bowled because of rain.

Umpires Michael Gough and Jeff Evans abandoned play at 12:20 BST with persistent rain in the East Midlands further saturating the outfield.

It is the second match in Division Two yet to see any play, with Northants against Durham also washed out.

Sunday's play at Grace Road is scheduled to start at 11:00 BST.