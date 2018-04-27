County Championship: Weather cuts short day one between Hampshire and Essex

After a delayed start, play was only possible between 11:30 and 12:30 BST at the Ageas Bowl

Hampshire started well before rain brought a halt to the first day of their County Championship match against defending champions Essex.

After the visitors elected to bowl first in an uncontested toss, openers Jimmy Adams (19 not out) and Joe Weatherley (22 not out) reached 41-0.

With rain affecting games all over the country, just 15 overs were possible in an hour of play in the morning session.

Weatherley replaced Sam Northeast, who is sidelined with a finger injury.

Northeast, who made 129 at the Oval against Surrey in the last round of fixtures, sustained a suspected broken finger during fielding training.

Former England captain Alastair Cook is in the Essex team, his first appearance of the summer.