Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
February
21-25 2nd Test, Port Elizabeth (08:00 GMT)
28 v SA Invitation XI, Benoni (08:00 GMT)
March
3 1st ODI, Wanderers, Johannesburg (08:00 GMT)
6 2nd ODI, Centurion (d/n) (11:00 GMT)
10 3rd ODI, Durban (08:00 GMT)
13 4th ODI, Port Elizabeth (d/n) (11:00 GMT)
16 5th ODI, Cape Town (d/n) (11:00 GMT)
19 1st Twenty20 international, Cape Town (d/n) (16:00 GMT)
22 2nd Twenty20 international, Centurion (d/n) (16:00 GMT)
24 3rd Twenty20 international, Wanderers, Johannesburg (12:30 GMT)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made