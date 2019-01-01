Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019

February

13-17 1st Test, Durban Sri Lanka won by one wicket Report. Scorecard

21-25 2nd Test, Port Elizabeth (08:00 GMT)

28 v SA Invitation XI, Benoni (08:00 GMT)

March

3 1st ODI, Wanderers, Johannesburg (08:00 GMT)

6 2nd ODI, Centurion (d/n) (11:00 GMT)

10 3rd ODI, Durban (08:00 GMT)

13 4th ODI, Port Elizabeth (d/n) (11:00 GMT)

16 5th ODI, Cape Town (d/n) (11:00 GMT)

19 1st Twenty20 international, Cape Town (d/n) (16:00 GMT)

22 2nd Twenty20 international, Centurion (d/n) (16:00 GMT)

24 3rd Twenty20 international, Wanderers, Johannesburg (12:30 GMT)

