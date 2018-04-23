County Championship: Ben Coad leads Yorkshire to win over Nottinghamshire

Ben Coad was Yorkshire's leading wicket-taker in the Championship last summer with 50

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day four): Yorkshire 256 & 334: Ballance 82, Bresnan 68*; Ball 3-69 Nottinghamshire 188 & 238: Moores 40*; Coad 6-81 Yorkshire (21 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (3 pts) by 164 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire completed their first County Championship win of 2018 by 164 runs despite resistance from Nottinghamshire on the final morning at Headingley.

It took the home side 12.4 overs to pick up the two wickets they needed as Tom Moores and Jake Ball put on 66.

Ben Coad bowled Ball for 30 and ended the game two balls later when Harry Gurney edged to second slip.

Coad finished with 6-81 - and match figures of 10-130 - with Moores left unbeaten on 40 in Notts' 238.

After last week's season opener with defending champions Essex was ruined by a wet outfield in Leeds, Yorkshire were good value for their victory.

Notts beat Lancashire in their opening game, but there are concerns about their batting with Ross Taylor's 57 in the first innings against Yorkshire their highest score of the season.

Moores produced some positive strokeplay on the final morning, including two superb fours in the same Jack Brooks over, the first back past the bowler and the second through the covers.

Seamer Coad, though, produced a beauty to knock out Ball's off stump and Adam Lyth made no mistake with a comfortable slip chance when Gurney edged into his midriff.