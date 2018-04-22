County Championship: Warwickshire complete three-day victory over Northamptonshire

Ryan Sidebottom has only played nine first-class games since his debut for Victoria in 2013

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The County Ground, Northampton (day three): Northamptonshire 147 & 218: Rossington 58, Newton 46; Sidebottom 4-61 Warwickshire 413: Ambrose 103, Hain 85, Brookes 70; Sanderson 3-62 Warwickshire (22 pts) beat Northamptonshire (2 pts) by an innings & 48 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire gave an early indication of their promotion potential by beating Northamptonshire by an innings and 48 runs on day three at Wantage Road.

Australian pace bowler Ryan Sidebottom took 4-61 for match figures of 10-96 as the home side were bowled out for 218.

It is the first time the 28-year-old has taken 10 wickets in a game in his relatively short first-class career.

Adam Rossington made 58 for Northants, whose batting is a cause for concern after a second successive defeat.

Their total was the highest they have achieved in four Championship innings so far this summer, having been dismissed for only 71 and 142 by Middlesex last week.

Opener Rob Newton made 46 before he clipped a catch to mid-wicket and Josh Cobb contributed 30, but neither, like Rossington, could go on to a major innings.

And it was youngster Henry Brookes who ended the match with the final two wickets, bowling Richard Gleeson and Ben Sanderson for ducks.

Warwickshire's England paceman was keeping an eye on the game from India

Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire: "I thought the guys put in a lot of hard work. It was very attritional, in terms of how we went about it.

"To bowl them out for 147 in the first innings was outstanding and then to pile on 400, we haven't done that for a long time.

"It was nice to put them under some serious pressure, and contributions from everyone all through that order, is what we're about.

"We're embarking on a new future, and how we get back to (consistent) dominant performances is key to what we do, but along the way we're going to have to find other ways to get wins."

Northamptonshire head coach David Ripley told BBC Radio Northampton: "We thought it was a good toss to win and to come out with 150 and bowled out in under 50 overs is where the game was lost.

"Difficult to score is one thing, but getting knocked over is a disappointment, we gave too many wickets away.

"We've been talking about batting tempo, not just going through the gears till you're out.

"Entertainers that we are, it's an area of concern in Championship cricket. You've got to build awareness about it."