County Championship: Lloyd ton tightens Glam grip on Glos

David Lloyd's previous career-best was 107 against Kent in 2016

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground, Bristol (day three): Gloucestershire 236 (85.4 overs): de Lange 5-62 & 133-5 de Lange 3-41 Glamorgan 526-9 dec (153 overs): Lloyd 119, Marsh 111, de Lange 50*; Higgins 3-102 Gloucestershire (2 points) trail Glamorgan (6 points) by 157 runs Scorecard

David Lloyd's career-best 119 helped put Glamorgan in control, with Gloucestershire still 157 short of avoiding an innings defeat on 133-5.

Lloyd started cautiously, but accelerated strongly, striking 18 fours and a six as he put on 117 with Marchant de Lange.

De Lange hit a first county 50 before the declaration at 526-9.

Gloucestershire lost their top order to Lukas Carey and de Lange, and still face a struggle to survive.

James Bracey and Ryan Higgins batted through the final hour to take the game into the fourth day, but the rest of day three was dominated by Glamorgan.

Glamorgan's David Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's very pleasing for myself to start the season well and put the team into a good situation, it was a great day and hopefully we can cap it off with a win, but we'll have to work hard and stay patient..

"Last season it was filling a role for the team (at three), it was nice to start the season with a hundred (in the middle order) and hopefully I can keep on scoring big runs throughout the season, I've been working through the winter to be mentally stronger."