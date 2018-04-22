County Championship: Ollie Pope scores 145 as Surrey dominate Hampshire

Ollie Pope was batting in just his 12th first-class innings

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three): Surrey 211 & 407-9d: Pope 145, Foakes 81; Abbott 3-72 Hampshire 147 & 116-4: Vince 33; Virdi 2-26 Hampshire (3 pts) need 356 runs to beat Surrey (4 pts) Scorecard

Ollie Pope struck a wonderful 145 as Surrey pushed on to set Hampshire 472 runs to win on day three at the Oval.

Pope hit 18 fours and one six in his 191-ball innings as Surrey progressed from 217-4 to declare on 407-9.

The 20-year-old shared a 131-run stand with Ben Foakes (81) as the hosts piled on the runs before declaring when Pope was caught five runs shy of 150.

Off-spinner Amar Virdi (2-26) took two wickets in an over as Hampshire closed on 116-4, still 355 runs behind.

Pope, who is playing in just his seventh first-class game, scored fluently all around the wicket to move on from his overnight score of 30, eventually driving Chris Wood through the covers to bring up his second career century in style.

The right-hander scored an unbeaten 100 against Hampshire in September, meaning that both of his first-class three-figure innings have come against the same opposition.

Needing to bat over four sessions to survive, Hampshire began their second innings well through Jimmy Adams (21) and Lewis McManus (4), but both openers fell in successive overs straight after tea as Surrey regained control.

Virdi then found sharp turn and uneven bounce to dismiss Hashim Amla (21) and James Vince (33) lbw in the same over and leave Sam Northeast (14*) and Rilee Rossouw (19*) to reach a bad-light induced stumps.

Surrey will return on day four needing six wickets to wrap up a victory in their first Division One match of the season.

Surrey centurion Ollie Pope told BBC Radio London:

"We couldn't be happier. We've had a great day as a team - we've ticked every box we set out to do.

"There was something about today. It was special to do it [score a century] in front of a decent crowd. They've got a few international bowlers so I had to work hard.

"Getting four wickets tonight was massive. The bowlers did what they set out to do - we didn't so searching, we hit our areas and stayed patient."