County Championship: Yorkshire on course to beat Nottinghamshire

Ben Coad took 50 wickets for Yorkshire last season at an average of 20.86

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day three): Yorkshire 256 & 334: Ballance 82, Bresnan 68*; Ball 3-69 Nottinghamshire 188 & 181-8: Libby 38; Coad 4-55 Nottinghamshire (3 pts) need 222 more runs to beat Yorkshire (5 pts) Scorecard

Yorkshire impressed with the bat and ball to put themselves on course to beat Nottinghamshire at Headingley.

After rain wiped out much of the first session, Harry Gurney took three quick wickets, including Gary Ballance (82), as Yorkshire fell from 189-4 to 204-7.

But Tim Bresnan (68 not out) and Ben Coad (33) put on 77 for the final wicket to set a target of 403.

Coad (4-55) was the pick of Yorkshire's bowlers as Nottinghamshire struggled to 181-8 at stumps.

The visitors may have harboured slim hopes of holding out for a draw despite losing skipper Steven Mullaney early.

But Jack Brooks claimed the key wicket of Ross Taylor, who edged behind and he later returned to bowl Luke Fletcher.

Riki Wessels attempted to fight back, striking 33 from 25 deliveries, but he was caught behind off Josh Shaw, and his dismissal prompted Yorkshire to call for the extra half-hour.

Coad took his fourth wicket, removing Luke Wood for 10, but Notts held out to take the match into the final day.

The visitors' batting frailties were evident even though they won their first game, losing four wickets chasing just 10 to beat Lancashire, and they appear on course for a first defeat of the season.

Yorkshire, meanwhile, are all but assured of a first win of 2018 after their first game against Essex was washed out without a ball being bowled.