County Championship: Essex win as Lancashire run-chase falls short

Lancashire's Alex Davies was brought to his knees by the yorker-length delivery which dismissed him lbw

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (day three): Essex 150 & 313: Foster 69, Westley 49, Harmer 49; Mennie 3-47 Lancashire 144 & 288: Clark 59, Mennie 56; Porter 4-54 Essex (19 pts) beat Lancashire (3 pts) by 31 runs Scorecard

Defending champions Essex claimed their first success of the new season by bowling out Lancashire for 288 to win by 31 runs on day three at Chelmsford.

Chasing a target of 320, the visitors lost openers Haseeb Hameed and Keaton Jennings with only 32 on the board.

Alex Davies (71) and Jordan Clark (59) batted well, but both were leg-before to pace bowler Jamie Porter.

And he ended the game by removing Joe Mennie for 56 to finish with 4-54 and match figures of 9-80.

Despite struggling in bowler-friendly conditions in their first innings, it was an excellent performance by Essex after seeing no play at all over the four days in Yorkshire last week.

Porter struck in only the second over of play when he produced a beauty to beat Hameed's forward defensive stroke and hit the top of off stump, sending him on his way for a duck.

Jennings followed when he was taken at first slip off Peter Siddle, but Davies and Liam Livingstone laid a foundation for Lancashire by adding 56 together.

Paul Walter sent back Livingstone (23) and Shiv Chanderpaul in successive overs and after Davies reached a 66-ball half-century, Porter pinned him in front with a full-length ball.

Clark and Mennie added 48 for the ninth wicket and when the former departed to leave the score 243-8, there was too much left to do for his Australian partner, who hit three sixes before Porter uprooted his off stump.