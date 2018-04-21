County Championship: Shaun Marsh ton puts Glamorgan on top against Gloucestershire
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground, Bristol (day two):
|Gloucestershire 236 (85.4 overs): Noema-Barnett 46; de Lange 5-62, Carey 3-72
|Glamorgan 296-5 (101 overs): Marsh 111, Murphy 47, Carlson 45; Higgins 2-43
|Glamorgan (5 points) lead Gloucestershire 2 points) by 60 runs
|Scorecard
Australia batsman Shaun Marsh hit an assured century on his Glamorgan Championship debut as they took a useful advantage over Gloucestershire.
The visitors finished 60 runs ahead on 296-5, Marsh's 111 including 18 fours before he fell to hard-working Dan Worrall with the new ball.
Marsh shared a century stand with Kiran Carlson (45) for the third wicket, after opener Jack Murphy's gritty 47.
The labouring home attack also lost Liam Norwell to a hamstring injury.