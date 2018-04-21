County Championship: Somerset's James Hildreth scores ton against Worcestershire

James Hildreth followed his 48 in the first innings with an impressive 111 not out in the second

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two): Somerset 202 & 255-9: Hildreth 111*, Trescothick 43; Barnard 5-37 Worcestershire 179: Barnard 50, Head 49; Gregory 4-51 Worcestershire (4 pts) trail Somerset (3 pts) by 278 runs Scorecard

James Hildreth struck an unbeaten 111 as Somerset built a healthy lead against Worcestershire at Taunton.

But Ed Barnard's 5-37, his second five-wicket haul in the match, ensured the hosts closed their second innings on 255-9, an advantage of 278 runs.

Hildreth was the only batsman to reach 50 as Somerset lost wickets regularly.

In an impressive all-round display, Barnard's half-century on the second morning had edged Worcestershire to 179 all out, a first-innings deficit of 23.

They had resumed on 153-8 and the 22-year-old struck nine fours before being bowled by Craig Overton to bring the Pears' rearguard action to an end.

Somerset lost Eddie Byrom in the first over as they went about setting Worcestershire a competitive total to chase, but Marcus Trescothick's 43 moved them to 145-3.

However, after the former England man's dismissal, only Hildreth was able to build a significant score as Barnard tore through the home side's middle order.

Hildreth hit 17 fours in his 157-ball innings and, alongside Tim Groenewald, will hope to nudge the winning target towards 300 on day three.