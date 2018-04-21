County Championship: Gary Ballance knock puts Yorkshire in control

Gary Ballance was Yorkshire's leading run scorer in the County Championship last season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day two): Yorkshire 256 & 189-4: Ballance 76*, Leaning 37*; Ball 2-48 Nottinghamshire 188: Taylor 57; Coad 4-49, Brooks 3-58 Yorkshire (5 pts) lead Nottinghamshire (3 pts) by 257 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire bowled Nottinghamshire out cheaply before Gary Ballance's unbeaten 76 helped put the hosts in total command on day two at Headingley.

Nottinghamshire resumed on 53-4, and Ben Coad (4-49) and Tim Bresnan (2-45) helped skittle them for 188, despite Ross Taylor's 57 from 70 balls.

Yorkshire struggled early on with the bat, slumping to 37-3 in the 20th over.

But captain Ballance's assured knock, aided by Jack Leaning (37 not out) led them to 189-4 at stumps, a lead of 257.

Forecast heavy overnight showers could delay the hosts' attempt to force a result on day three, but they will remain hopeful of earning a first win of the season after their first game against Essex was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

All three of their seam bowlers impressed, with Bresnan and Coad's contributions adding to Jack Brooks' three wickets on day one.

England under-19 batsman Harry Brook also offered a glimpse of his potential, hitting 36 runs from 41 balls before being bowled by a Jake Ball delivery which swung late.

Ball, who will be hoping to force his way back into the England set-up, was the pick of the Notts bowlers on Saturday, taking two more wickets to leave him with 13 wickets so far this season, more than any other bowler in Division One.