County Championship: Warwickshire take command with Ambrose and Brookes stand

Tim Ambrose
Tim Ambrose has played for Warwickshire since 2006
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The County Ground, Northampton (day two):
Northamptonshire 147 & 41-0: Newton 29*
Warwickshire 413: Ambrose 103, Hain 85, Brookes 70; Sanderson 3-62
Northants (2 pts) trail Warwickshire (6 pts) by 225 runs
Veteran Tim Ambrose struck a 17th first-class century as Warwickshire dominated day two to claim a commanding 225-run lead over Northamptonshire.

Ambrose (103) put on a new Bears' record of 116 for the ninth wicket against Northants with the impressive 18-year-old Henry Brookes (70).

Sam Hain had earlier extended his score to 85, while Matthew Lamb made 44.

Rob Newton (29*) and Ben Duckett (10*) saw Northants reach stumps on 41-0, but the hosts face a difficult task.

The away side began the day on 113-3 and batted for the majority of the day, with Hain and Lamb wearing down the Northants' bowlers before Ambrose and Brookes ground out a remarkable partnership to help the Bears claim a sizable first-innings lead of 266.

Brookes, playing in just his second first-class game, provided a perfect foil to Ambrose, with the duo occupying just under 30 overs before the wicketkeeper was caught off Doug Bracewell (3-101).

Brookes carried on, smashing back-to-back sixes off Brett Hutton before being caught off his 120th delivery to leave Northants a tricky 10 overs to see off.

