County Championship: Michael Burgess ton puts Sussex on top at Leicestershire
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day two):
|Sussex 438-8d: Burgess 101*, Wright 88, Sharma 66; Raine 3-104
|Leicestershire 112-2: Ackermann 61*; Sharma 2-34
|Leicestershire (2 pts) trail Sussex (3 pts) by 326 runs
|Scorecard
Michael Burgess' century helped put Sussex in a commanding position at the end of day two at Leicestershire.
Resuming on 254-7, Sussex added a further 184 runs before declaring on 438-8, thanks largely to Burgess' unbeaten 101 from 147 balls.
In reply, hosts Leicestershire lost openers Paul Horton and Michael Carberry (32) to Ishant Sharma (2-34).
But Colin Ackermann's 61 not out, which included nine fours, saw them reach the close on 112-2, trailing by 326 runs.