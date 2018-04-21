County Championship: Michael Burgess ton puts Sussex on top at Leicestershire

From the section

Michael Burgess' ton was his second in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day two): Sussex 438-8d: Burgess 101*, Wright 88, Sharma 66; Raine 3-104 Leicestershire 112-2: Ackermann 61*; Sharma 2-34 Leicestershire (2 pts) trail Sussex (3 pts) by 326 runs Scorecard

Michael Burgess' century helped put Sussex in a commanding position at the end of day two at Leicestershire.

Resuming on 254-7, Sussex added a further 184 runs before declaring on 438-8, thanks largely to Burgess' unbeaten 101 from 147 balls.

In reply, hosts Leicestershire lost openers Paul Horton and Michael Carberry (32) to Ishant Sharma (2-34).

But Colin Ackermann's 61 not out, which included nine fours, saw them reach the close on 112-2, trailing by 326 runs.