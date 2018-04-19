Jack Murphy to open batting for Glamorgan for first time

From the section

All-rounder Jack Murphy played for Cardiff MCCU before joining Glamorgan in 2015

Jack Murphy will open the batting for Glamorgan for the first time as they start their Championship season away to Gloucestershire.

Murphy, 22, will partner Nick Selman, with Australian Test recruit Shaun Marsh set to bat at three.

Gloucestershire have their 2017 leading wicket-taker Liam Norwell back after injury.

Paceman Norwell is added to the eleven who won their opening match against Kent at Canterbury.

Gloucestershire (from): Dent (c), Howell, Roderick, Bracey, J Taylor, van Buuren, Higgins, Noema-Barnett, Miles, M Taylor, Worrall, Norwell.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Murphy, Marsh, Carlson, Donald, Cooke, Lloyd, Salter, van der Gugten, de Lange, Carey, Hogan (c).