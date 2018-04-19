Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings charter train to Pune for fans

Fans embarked on the journey which takes in the region of 21 hours

Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings have chartered a special train to take 1,000 fans more than 1,000km to Friday's match - for free.

The south-eastern India city has been banned from hosting games due to safety concerns with the team's home matches moved to Pune, in the west.

But the club has ensured that it will have fans on its side for the 'home' game against Rajasthan Royals.

The fans set off on Thursday morning on a train dubbed 'Whistle Podu Express'.

The members of the Chennai Super Kings Fan Club, will also receive free tickets for the game, plus food and accommodation in Pune.

"Fans from the CSK fan club were very particular about seeing the match," Kasi Viswananthan, Super Kings CEO, told Cricinfo.

"The fans made a request to make arrangements. We took it up and thought it would be a good gesture to give back to the fans.

"To organise for all the matches in Pune is going to be a big task. Depending on the first match, we'll explore the possibilities for the coming matches. Everything is for the fans."

The move by the IPL to move the Super Kings games came after protests took place outside the Chepauk stadium during their first home match last week.

The protesters in Tamil Nadu are angry over a water-sharing dispute with neighbouring Karnataka state.

England trio Sam Billings, Mark Wood and David Willey are all part of the Kings squad, captained by former India skipper MS Dhoni.