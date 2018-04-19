BBC Sport - Shaun Marsh: Australian excited to play alongside Michael Hogan again
Marsh 'excited' to play alongside Hogan again
- From the section Cricket
Australian batsman Shaun Marsh says the opportunity to play with Michael Hogan again was one of the reasons he joined Glamorgan.
The Welsh county's season begins against Gloucestershire in Bristol on Friday, 20 April.
