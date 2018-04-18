Cricket Ireland: Graham Ford schedules warm-up games before Pakistan Test

Peter Chase, Andrew Balbirinie, Kevin O'Brien and George Dockrell are among the 26 players selected

Cricket Ireland has arranged two inter-squad training matches in the build up to next month's Test against Pakistan.

New head coach Graham Ford, who is still familiarising himself with his players, has scheduled the two-day games on 23-24 at Merrion Cricket Club and 26-27 April at Pembroke CC.

A panel of 26 players have been divided into two separate squads for the games.

"These two warm up matches are clearly very important for all involved," said Ford.

"Particularly by providing contenders for the Test team to gain valuable game time and get into good touch.

"They also represent an ideal opportunity to watch how our fringe players shape up with a big season of cricket ahead.

"Unfortunately, the inclement weather this spring has meant that I have only seen a number of the lads at indoor training sessions so far."

Cricket Ireland warm-up squads:

Squad one: Andrew Balbirnie, Shane Getkate, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Ed Joyce, Andy McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien, William Porterfield, Eddie Richardson, Simi Singh, Nathan Smith, Stuart Thompson.

Squad two: Mark Adair, John Anderson, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, James McCollum, Rob McKinley, Jacob Mulder, James Shannon, Harry Tector, Jack Tector, Sean Terry, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.