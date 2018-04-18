Glamorgan sign Australia batsman Usman Khawaja for T20 Blast

Usman Khawaja scored 171 as Australia beat England in the fifth Test of their 4-0 Ashes win in 2017-18

Glamorgan have signed Australia batsman Usman Khawaja for the T20 Blast.

The 31-year-old is the Welsh county's second overseas player for the competition alongside compatriot and fellow Ashes winner Shaun Marsh, who is in Wales for the entire season.

Glamorgan's first Twenty20 is on 6 July and Khawaja is available for all 14 group games.

They reached the semi-finals last year, when they were beaten by Birmingham.

"From my point of view, it would be great to be able to take them a step further and bring silverware back to Wales," said Khawaja.

"Glamorgan have some fantastic players in their squad and I can't wait to join up with the team and play with Shaun again."

Khawaja averages 42 with the bat in 33 Tests for Australia, while he has played in 18 one-day internationals and nine T20 internationals.

Khawaja has also proven himself to be a destructive batsman in domestic T20 competitions, averaging 32.73 with a strike-rate of 126.19.

"We are delighted he has signed for us," said Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris.

"He is a top class international player and he has shown that this winter in the longer form of the game with Australia.

"But over the last two years he has performed very well in T20 cricket in the IPL (Indian Premier League) and the Big Bash.

"He is looking forward to coming here. We have done well in T20 cricket and we wanted to continue that."