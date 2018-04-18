BBC Sport - Robert Croft: 'I want to see Glamorgan players improve'
'I want to see players improve' - Glamorgan boss Croft
- From the section Cricket
Glamorgan head coach Robert Croft wants players to improve as they target success in the 2018 season and beyond.
The Welsh team's County Championship Division Two campaign starts against Gloucestershire in Bristol on Friday, 20 April.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired