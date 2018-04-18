Justin Langer set to replace Darren Lehmann as Australia coach

Justin Langer played in 105 Test matches for Australia

Justin Langer is set to be appointed Australia head coach this week, according to Australian media.

The 47-year-old former batsman would replace Darren Lehmann, who stepped down as head coach of the Test team in March following the Australian ball-tampering scandal.

Most recently, Langer has been coaching Western Australia and Perth Scorchers.

The West Australian says the Cricket Australia board will ratify Langer's appointment on Friday.

Langer did take charge of the team on an interim basis while former coach Lehmann was away in 2016.