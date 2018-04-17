BBC Sport - Michael Hogan: Glamorgan are excited to get underway
Glamorgan excited to get underway - Hogan
- From the section Cricket
Glamorgan captain Michael Hogan says his side are excited to get their season underway against Gloucestershire on Friday.
The Australian also said the addition of compatriot Shaun Marsh will help bolster the squad this season.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired