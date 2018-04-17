BBC Sport - Michael Hogan: Glamorgan are excited to get underway

Glamorgan captain Michael Hogan says his side are excited to get their season underway against Gloucestershire on Friday.

The Australian also said the addition of compatriot Shaun Marsh will help bolster the squad this season.

  From the section Cricket
