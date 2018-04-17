Glamorgan Cricket: Chris Cooke named new vice-captain

Glamorgan's Chris Cooke made his first-class debut for Western Province in South Africa

Glamorgan have appointed wicketkeeper-batsman Chris Cooke as their new vice-captain for the 2018 season.

Cooke has also been handed a three-year contract extension until 2021.

The 31-year-old, who is in his eighth season with the club, was named Glamorgan's Championship Player of the Year in 2017.

Cooke, born in Johannesburg, took over as wicketkeeper from Mark Wallace and is likely to be a regular in all three forms of the game.

He was picked up by Glamorgan while playing club cricket in Hampshire and quickly broke into the limited-overs team.

Cooke averaged 43 in the Championship in 2017, while his leading performances for the county include hitting 171 against Kent in 2014 and an unbeaten 137 in the One-Day Cup against Somerset in 2012.

"It's his experience, his communication's very good and being the wicketkeeper he sees everything in the game," captain Michael Hogan told BBC Sport Wales.

"He's tactically very sound, a really good guy and probably the next in line [to be captain] - he's the man."