County Championship: Ryan Sidebottom takes six as Bears take control against Northants

Ryan Sidebottom's first six-for in first-class cricket began with Ben Duckett, caught by Will Rhodes in the gully first ball

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The County Ground, Northampton (day one): Northamptonshire 147: Levi 41; Sidebottom 6-35 Warwickshire 113-3: Hain 51*, Rhodes 39* Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Northants (1 pt) by 34 runs with seven wickets standing Scorecard

Warwickshire's late-flowering Australian fast bowling discovery Ryan Sidebottom claimed a career-best 6-35 at Wantage Road as they dominated the first day against Northamptonshire.

Sidebottom might not have been playing at all, but for pre-match hamstring strains to Keith Barker and Olly Stone.

But the 28-year-old's maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket saw Northants all out for just 147.

Sam Hain and Will Rhodes then helped the Bears recover to 113-3 at stumps.

Warwickshire looked in bother themselves at 28-3 after Dom Sibley edged Richard Gleeson to third slip, Ian Bell was held low at second slip off Ben Sanderson, and Jonathan Trott was then pinned lbw by Gleeson.

But England Lions batsman Hain and Rhodes put on an unbroken 85-run stand to put their side in prime position for a decent first-innings lead on day two.

Sidebottom, who had a final two months of last season to remember, earlier took a wicket with his first ball of this summer as Ben Duckett went for a golden duck, splendidly held in the gully by Rhodes above his right shoulder, and it went downhill from there as only Richard Levi (41) provided lengthy resistance.