County Championship: De Lange's best puts Glamorgan on top

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground, Bristol (day one): Gloucestershire 236 (85.4 overs): Noema-Barnett 46; de Lange 5-62, Carey 3-72 Glamorgan 26-0 (8 overs) Glamorgan (3 points) trail Gloucestershire (1 point) by 210 runs Scorecard

South African paceman Marchant de Lange returned his best Glamorgan figures of 5-62 as Gloucestershire were dismissed for 236 on day one at Bristol.

De Lange's speed worried most batsmen, though the home side fought back gamely from 86-5, through Ryan Higgins (43) and Kieran Noema-Barnett (46).

Lukas Carey claimed 3-72 and captain Michael Hogan took 2-23 in 18 economical overs in the afternoon sun.

Glamorgan reached 26 for no wicket to earn a slight advantage.

Glamorgan's Marchant de Lange told BBC Sport Wales:

"Personally it's a good start to the season but I just want to improve session by session and game by game, I want to be more consistent.

"I think we would have taken 236 all out in the first game of the season, as a bowling group our first goal was ten wickets in the first innings and then work from there, work towards a lead.

"I'm really happy for the two openers (Nick Selman and Jack Murphy) to go out and graft at the end, it showed good signs for tomorrow."