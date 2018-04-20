County Championship: Hardus Viljoen leads Derbyshire fightback against Middlesex

Hardus Viljoen made his only Test appearance for South Africa against England in 2016

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 3aaa County Ground, Derby (day one): Derbyshire 265: Viljoen 60, Harris 4-68, Helm 3-46 Middlesex 45-3: Robson 15* Middlesex (3 points) trail Derbyshire (2 points) by 220 runs Scorecard

Hardus Viljoen's half-century led a Derbyshire fightback on the opening day of their Division Two match against Middlesex at the County Ground.

The hosts had slipped to 167-7 before South African seamer Viljoen, supported by Tony Palladino, struck an unbeaten 60 to nudge them to 265 all out.

Ravi Rampaul then had opener Max Holden caught behind in the third over of Middlesex's reply.

But Sam Robson dug in for 15 off 88 balls as they reached 45-3 at stumps.

Robson and Hilton Cartwright looked to be guiding the visitors to the close only two down, but Cartwright fell to Viljoen with four overs of the day remaining.

Middlesex, relegated from Division One last year, beat Northants in their first County Championship fixture of 2018.