County Championship: Essex all out for 150 but fight back strongly against Lancashire

Jamie Porter is now recovered from a back injury that forced him out of a winter trip to Australia with England Lions

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (day one): Essex 150: Siddle 33no; Mennie 3-52 Lancashire 141-8: Livingstone 33; Porter 4-25, Harmer 4-44 Lancashire (3 points) trail Essex (2 points) by nine runs Scorecard

Jamie Porter and Simon Harmer continued where they left off last summer as champions Essex fought back after being bowled out for 150 by Lancashire.

A total of 18 wickets fell on day one at Chelmsford as the home side's first innings lasted only 50 overs.

But Porter was soon among the wickets in reply as England hopefuls Keaton Jennings and Haseeb Hameed both failed.

Porter claimed 4-24 but it was Harmer (4-44) who sent back Liam Livingstone for 33 as Lancashire closed on 141-8.

The visitors opted to bowl first without need of a toss and, after reaching 38 for the loss of Varun Chopra, Essex then slumped to 65-4 at lunch.

Nick Browne (23) was the only batsman to pass 20 and the slide continued during the afternoon before top scorer Peter Siddle (33 not out) and Porter put on 37 for the 10th wicket, the highest partnership of the innings.

Lancashire's reply began equally badly with Jennings and Hameed caught behind for two and eight respectively as Porter allied his usual accuracy with helpful seam movement.

He and off-spinner Harmer shared 147 wickets to lead Essex to the title last summer and the latter found extra bounce and turn to have Joe Mennie (12) caught at short leg from the final ball of the day.