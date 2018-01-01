Pakistan & Australia in Zimbabwe 2018

Pakistan's Imad Wasim and Zimbabwe's Tinashe Panyangara

Twenty20 tri-series

(All matches at Harare Sports Club)

July

1 Zimbabwe v Pakistan
Pakistan won by 74 runs
Scorecard

1 Zimbabwe v Pakistan (09:00 BST)

2 Pakistan v Australia (09:00 BST)

3 Australia v Zimbabwe (09:00 BST)

4 Zimbabwe v Pakistan (09:00 BST)

5 Pakistan v Australia (09:00 BST)

6 Australia v Zimbabwe (09:00 BST)

8 Final (09:00 BST)

Pakistan in Zimbabwe

13 1st ODI, Bulawayo (08:15 BST)

16 2nd ODI, Bulawayo (08:15 BST)

18 3rd ODI, Bulawayo (08:15 BST)

20 4th ODI, Bulawayo (08:15 BST)

22 5th ODI, Bulawayo (08:15 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

