Australian ball-tampering: Steve Smith & Cameron Bancroft will not contest bans

Media playback is not supported on this device From ball-tampering to bans and tears: how Australia's week evolved

Ex-Australia captain Steve Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft say they will not contest their ball-tampering bans.

Smith and ex-vice-captain David Warner were given one-year bans and Bancroft handed a nine-month suspension by Cricket Australia (CA), after the incident against South Africa.

The Australian Cricketers' Association had said CA should reconsider the "disproportionate" bans.

"I meant what I said about taking full responsibility," said Smith, 28.

Writing on Twitter he added: "I won't be challenging the sanctions. They've been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them".

Bancroft also tweeted on Wednesday, writing: "Today I lodged the paperwork with Cricket Australia and will be accepting the sanction handed down.

"I would love to put this behind me and will do whatever it takes to earn back the trust of the Australian public."

Smith, Warner and Bancroft were sent home from the tour after the third Test and apologised for their actions.

Head coach Darren Lehmann, who was cleared of any involvement in the incident, stepped down from his role after the final Test against South Africa on Tuesday.

Smith admitted that the Aussie "leadership group" had devised a plan to tamper with the ball, and Cricket Australia's investigation found Warner instructed Bancroft how to carry it out.

Smith and Bancroft have also been banned from captaining Australia for at least the next two years, while Warner will not be considered for any team leadership positions in the future.

The ICC banned Smith for one game and fined him his entire match fee, while Bancroft was fined 75% of his match fee and given three demerit points.

Warner was not punished by the ICC.