BBC Sport - John Holder: 'Cricket is about winning and players will cheat'

  • From the section Cricket

Former Test umpire John Holder tells BBC Sport's Hugh Woozencroft that cricket is "not a gentlemen's game" and there is more pressure to win because of the increased money within the sport.

