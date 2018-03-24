Wriddhiman Saha: India wicketkeeper scores 20-ball century in club game

India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has warmed up for the Indian Premier League with what could be the fastest ever Twenty20 century.

The 33-year-old scored an astonishing 20-ball 102 for Mohun Bagan in a JC Mukherjee Trophy match against BNR Recreation Club in Kalighat.

His knock included 14 sixes and four fours, as Mohun chased down the target of 151 in just seven overs.

Saha took 12 balls to reach his 50 and won the game by hitting six sixes in an over, finishing with a strike rate of 510.

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest ever T20 century in a professional match, with his 30-ball knock in the IPL in 2013.

Saha, who will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad when the IPL gets under way on 7 April, has played 32 Tests, his last appearance coming against South Africa in January.

"I don't know whether this is a record or not. I tried to play different shots and had that in mind ahead of the IPL," Saha told reporters after the match.

"From ball one I could feel the ball was hitting the middle of my bat and so I went for it."

Mohun Bagan celebrate Wridhhiman Saha's 20-ball century