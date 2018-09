England in Sri Lanka 2018

Squads

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Upul Tharanga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara (subject to fitness).

England Test squad: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Schedule

October

1 England arrive in Colombo

5 v Colombo (50-over tour match), Colombo (RPS)

6 v Colombo (50-over tour match), Colombo (RPS)

10 1st ODI, Dambulla (d/n) (10:00 BST)

13 *2nd ODI, Dambulla (05:30 BST)

17 3rd ODI, Pallekele (d/n) (10:00 BST)

20 4th ODI, Pallekele (05:30 BST)

23 *5th ODI, Colombo (RPS) (d/n) (10:00 BST)

27 Twenty20 international, Colombo (RPS) (14:30 BST)

30-31 v SLC Board President's XI, Colombo (NCC)

November

1-2 v SLC Board President's XI, Colombo (CCC)

6-10 1st Test, Galle (04:30 GMT)

14-18 2nd Test, Pallekele (04:30 GMT)

23-27 3rd Test, Colombo (SSC) (04:30 GMT)

*The second and fifth ODIs have rain reserve days

