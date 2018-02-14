Ashes 2023: Edgbaston, Headingley, The Oval, Lord's and Old Trafford to host Tests

Australia regained the Ashes with a 4-0 series victory over England in January

The 2023 Ashes Tests have been awarded to the same five grounds as the 2019 edition, the England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed.

Edgbaston, Headingley, The Oval, Lord's and Old Trafford will all host England v Australia matches in both series.

The ECB also announced the cities that will host the new eight-team Twenty20 tournament in 2020.

Southampton, Birmingham, Leeds, London, Manchester, Cardiff and Nottingham have been selected for the competition.

Both Lord's and The Oval will host newly created teams in the competition with the Ageas Bowl, Edgbaston, Headingley, Old Trafford, the Swalec Stadium and Trent Bridge the other grounds chosen.

The BBC will broadcast live TV coverage of the new men's domestic T20 tournament each summer from 2020 to 2024.

The final of the 50-over One-Day Cup has also been moved from Lord's to Trent Bridge for the five-year period.

Ashes Test would have been 'icing on the cake'

The ECB announced on Wednesday its venues for major domestic and international matches from 2020 to 2024, including the 2023 Ashes Tests.

There had been reports Hampshire's Ageas Bowl was set to host its first Ashes Test match in the 2023 series having missed out in 2019.

But it, Glamorgan's Swalec Stadium and Trent Bridge all failed in their bids to host the Ashes, although the Nottingham ground will host four Test matches in the five-year period until 2024.

"As the world's third oldest Test match venue, it's incredibly important to us that we continue to stage a significant amount of Test cricket," said Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club chief executive Lisa Pursehouse.

"Of course, we would have very much liked to have staged an Ashes Test. Having hosted terrific matches here in 2013 and 2015, it would have been the icing on the cake."

Gloucestershire, Durham, Glamorgan and Hampshire will all host England one-day internationals at their grounds throughout the five-year period, with the latter two also set to stage T20 internationals.

Cities announced for new T20 competition

The ECB has also named the eight venues that will host its new city-based Twenty20 competition, which it believes can make the sport "relevant to a whole new audience".

The as yet unnamed tournament will run for an initial five years from 2020 and be played alongside the existing T20 Blast.

The eight venues announced on Wednesday will all have new teams created around them, with two in London.

"We are hugely excited by the prospect of hosting one of the teams in the new Twenty20 competition which starts in 2020," said Ageas Bowl chief executive officer David Mann.

"It is set to transform domestic cricket in England and Wales, and we also relish the opportunity to present regular international and first-class cricket options to all our communities across the South of England."

In a five-year deal struck with the ECB, more than 100 hours of cricket will be broadcast each summer on the BBC.

The contract includes live TV coverage of England men and women's Twenty20 internationals, the ECB's new men's domestic T20 tournament and TV highlights of England men's home Tests, one-day internationals and T20s will also be shown.

How will the competition work?

Eight new teams playing 36 games over a 38-day summer window with four home games per team

All games televised, with significant free-to-air exposure

No scheduling overlap with the existing T20 Blast competition

An Indian Premier League-style play-off system to give more incentive for finishing higher up the league

A players' draft, with squads of 15 including three overseas players

Counties guaranteed at least £1.3m each per year

What will be played where?

2020 Tests: Edgbaston, The Oval, Lord's (two matches), Old Trafford, Trent Bridge ODIs: The Brightside Ground, Edgbaston, The Oval, Lord's, Riverside, Trent Bridge T20s: Ageas Bowl (two matches), Headingley, Old Trafford, Swalec Stadium

2021 Tests: Headingley, The Oval, Lord's (two matches), Old Trafford, Trent Bridge ODIs: The Brightside Ground, Edgbaston, The Oval, Lord's, Riverside, Swalec Stadium T20s: Ageas Bowl, Edgbaston, Headingley, Old Trafford, Swalec Stadium, Trent Bridge

2022 Tests: Edgbaston, Headingley, The Oval, Lord's (two matches), Trent Bridge ODIs: The Brightside Ground, Edgbaston, The Oval, Lord's, Old Trafford, Riverside T20s: Ageas Bowl (two matches), Headingley, Old Trafford, Swalec Stadium, Trent Bridge

2023 Tests: Edgbaston, Headingley, The Oval, Lord's (two matches), Old Trafford ODIs: Ageas Bowl, The Brightside Ground, Lord's, Riverside, Swalec Stadium, Trent Bridge T20s: Edgbaston, Headingley, The Oval, Old Trafford, Swalec Stadium, Trent Bridge