Adam Zampa: Essex sign Australia leg-spinner for T20 Blast campaign

Adam Zampa (right) played in four of the five one-day internationals against England last month.

Essex have signed Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa for this summer's T20 Blast.

He was part of Australia's one-day international squad which suffered a 4-1 series defeat by England in January.

The 25-year-old has played 13 Twenty20 internationals since his debut in 2016, with 17 wickets at an average of 15.17.

Zampa reached the Indian Premier League final with Rising Pune Supergiant last year and is the second Australian to join Essex this week after the signing of pace bowler Peter Siddle on Monday.

"He has the ability to spin the ball both ways and that mystery in the middle overs is something that we have been missing from our T20 side," said head coach Anthony McGrath.

Earlier this year he played in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars, who finished bottom of the eight-team table.

He will come up against England on Wednesday as Australia compete in a T20 tri-series alongside New Zealand, who they defeated on Saturday in the opening match.