T20 Blast: Northants Steelbacks re-sign all-rounder Seekkuge Prasanna

Seekkuge Prasanna has played one Test, 38 one-day games and 20 T20 internationals for Sri Lanka

Northamptonshire have re-signed Sri Lanka all-rounder Seekkuge Prasanna for this summer's T20 Blast campaign.

He played 10 games for the Steelbacks in the 2016 competition when they lifted the trophy for the second time.

The 30-year-old, who bowls leg-spin, will arrive prior to their first group game against Leicestershire on 4 July.

"We know he's capable of boundary hitting - he's an archetypal T20 cricketer," head coach David Ripley told BBC Radio Northampton.

"He gives it a whack, is a nice fielder and obviously brings wicket-taking potential for us in those middle overs."

Prasanna has scored 1,114 runs in all T20 cricket, with a strike rate of 160.51, and taken 78 wickets.